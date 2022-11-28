 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
First Hero-Harley co-developed bike likely to hit market in two years

PTI
Nov 28, 2022 / 11:14 AM IST

The launch is part of Hero MotoCorp's plans to strengthen its position in the premium segment.

Hero MotoCorp

A bike jointly developed by Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson could hit the market in the next two years, according to Hero MotoCorp CFO Niranjan Gupta.

The country's largest two-wheeler maker, which has leadership in the budget bike segment (100-110cc), is looking to drive in models to bring in volumes and enhance profitability in the 160cc and above space.

"Over the next two-year timeframe, you will see models which are in the volume segment and the profitable segment of the premium as well, including the platform that we are developing jointly with Harley," Gupta stated in an analyst call.

The company is building a strong pipeline of premium products and will launch models in this segment every year, he added.

"This will help us build market share in the premium segment and boost profitability over the medium term," Gupta noted.