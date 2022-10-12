Federal Bank Q2 Net Profit seen up 35.4% YoY to Rs. 623.3 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 22) earnings estimates for the Banking sector. The brokerage house expects Federal Bank to report net profit at Rs. 623.3 crore up 35.4% year-on-year (up 3.8% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 16 percent Y-o-Y (up 6.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,715.9 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

Pre Provision Operating Profit (PPOP) is likely to rise by 18.8% Y-o-Y (up 5.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,027.1 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

