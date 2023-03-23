Fed may hike rate again but RBI will pause after a 25 bps April hike, say economists

The US Federal Reserve will possibly hike interest rates again in May but the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will take a pause after a possible 25 basis points (bps) hike in April, economists said.

The March 22 rate hike by the Fed, which was expected to be 50 bps, was lowered to 25 bps due to the ongoing banking sector crisis in the US. Experts said the Fed may hike rates again in May by 25 bps if the market situation stabilises with no larger damage to the banking system.

One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

“On the US banking system, Fed Chair Jerome Powell reiterated that the system is strong, but the recent failure of regional banks could cause ripple effects in the economy. We expect a 25 bps hike in May by the Fed if indeed the current market turmoil stabilises with no major system-wide contagion risks emerging,” said Sakshi Gupta, Principal Economist, HDFC Bank.

Jinit Parmar is a correspondent based out of Mumbai covering banks, banking trends and more, tweets @jinitparmar10 #banks #bankingtrends #RBI