Explainer | Theranos: the rise and fall of a Silicon Valley healthcare tech start-up

Anil Penna
Nov 19, 2022 / 05:11 PM IST

Elizabeth Holmes’s trial began on September 8 and she was convicted on 4 of the 11 charges on January 3. Here’s what you need to know before following the case

Elizabeth Holmes founded Theranos - a blood-testing technology company - in 2003, when she was 19. On January 3, 2022, she was found guilty on four charges of fraud. (Illustration: Moneycontrol)

She once aspired to be the next Steve Jobs, but Elizabeth Holmes, founder of healthcare start-up Theranos, was sentenced on November 18, 2022 to more than 11 years in prison for deceiving investors in the failed startup that vowed to revolutionize blood testing but instead made her a figure of Silicon Valley ambition that turned into deceit.

She was found guilty of four of 11 charges of fraud on January 3, 2022, in a case that came to symbolize the pitfalls of Silicon Valley’s culture of hustle, hype and greed.

After selection was completed, the jury of seven men and five women were reportedly sworn in and the trial began on September 8.

Theranos’ former president and chief operating officer Ramesh ‘Sunny’ Balwani is to be tried separately on the same charges, with the proceedings set to start later in January  2022.

Moneycontrol, using information available on the Internet and recent news reports from the US, chronicles Theranos’ spectacular rise and precipitous fall. 