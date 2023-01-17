 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Explainer | How does RBI’s new rules on expected loss-based approach work? All you need to know

Manish M. Suvarna
Jan 17, 2023 / 05:16 PM IST

As of now, these norms are meant for only scheduled commercial banks, excluding regional rural banks.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), on January 16, proposed a framework for adoption of an ‘expected loss-based’ approach for provisioning by banks.

Here’s an explainer to understand the ‘expected loss-based approach’.

What is the expected loss-based approach? How will banks actually do this?

This means, banks now have to assess expected loss on their overall financial assets and make provisions after assessment, rather than making it after the loan turns into a non-performing asset (NPA), said a banker with a private bank. Under these rules, a loan becomes an NPA if no repayment is made of interest or principal for a period of 90 days.

What was the method earlier?

Prior to this, banks used to make loan loss provisions based on an ‘incurred loss’ approach.