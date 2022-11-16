EV startup PMV unveil its 2-seat microcar EaS-E

Electric vehicle startup PMV on Wednesday unveiled its first flagship 2-seat microcar EaS-E and has received over 6,000 pre-bookings from domestic and international customers for its maiden offering.

PMV Electric claimed that it has created a new category of personal mobility vehicle (PMV) in the fast-expanding EV space with the unveiling of the passenger 4-wheeler EV EaS-E, priced at Rs 4.79 lakh for the base model for the first 10,000 customers.

The higher range battery pack versions have been priced at Rs 6.79-lakh and Rs 7.79 lakh, respectively.

With a top speed of 70 kmph, the 4g-enabled microcar can accommodate two passengers and a child and comes with connected features and 120 km, 160 km and 200 km (claimed range) on a single charge.

The features include a mode for feet-free driving, remote parking assist, cruise control, remote connectivity and diagnostics, Bluetooth connectivity, onboard navigation, access to music control and call control to the connected smartphone, among others.

"We are trying to create a new category altogether, which is the personal mobility vehicle. What we see today is the SUVisation (more and more SUVs) in the industry. Every OEM is launching its SUVs (which are usually used for different purposes in countries like the US) in the market.

"And the roads here are getting cluttered with such (big) vehicles) as they are being used for travelling to shorter distances, which is not the right thing," PMV Electric founder Kalpit Jain told PTI. Patel said that besides the home-grown market, the company is also looking at the demand for such products from Europe and other countries, where the micro-mobility segment is already well established. In India, he said, based on the pre-order that the company has received, Southern India seems to have higher acceptability for micro-mobility segment vehicles. He said the company is looking to start production from mid-next year through contract manufacturing, while the deliveries are expected to commence from the third quarter of 2023.

PTI

