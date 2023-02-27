 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Essar to invest $3.6 billion in energy transition in UK, India

PTI
Feb 27, 2023 / 01:36 PM IST

Essar Group, invested in energy, metals and mining, infrastructure and technology sectors, announced "the formation of Essar Energy Transition (EET) to drive the creation of the UK's leading energy transition hub in North West England."

US Dollar

The Essar group on Monday announced a USD 3.6 billion investment in low carbon energy transition projects in the UK and India including the production of green hydrogen and ammonia over the next five years, as it looks at a new phase of growth.

Essar Group, invested in energy, metals and mining, infrastructure and technology sectors, announced "the formation of Essar Energy Transition (EET) to drive the creation of the UK's leading energy transition hub in North West England."

"EET plans to invest a total of USD 3.6 billion in developing a range of low carbon energy transition projects over the next five years, of which USD 2.4 billion will be invested across its site at Stanlow, between Liverpool and Manchester and USD 1.2 billion in India," the company said in a statement.

The projects will include 1 gigawatt of blue hydrogen project being pursued by Vertex Hydrogen in the UK, a 1 GW of green ammonia facility targeted at the UK and international markets, and developing 1 MT of low carbon biofuels.