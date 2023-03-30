 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Essar Energy Transition's Vertex Hydrogen project chosen by UK government

PTI
Mar 30, 2023 / 09:51 PM IST

Vertex Hydrogen, a joint venture of Essar group and UK's Progressive Energy, is building a hydrogen manufacturing unit at Essar's Stanlow refinery complex in the UK.

The joint venture, in which Essar Oil UK holds 90 per cent, will produce 1 gigawatt (GW) of hydrogen per year from two units by 2026.

The UK government has chosen Essar Energy Transition's Vertex Hydrogen project as part of one of the two hydrogen plants that will be built in the country, the company said on Thursday.

"Essar welcomes the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero's (DESNZ), cluster sequencing Phase-2 announcement, confirming that Essar Energy Transition's Vertex Hydrogen project has been chosen as part of one of the two hydrogen plants that will help build the UK's hydrogen economy," it said in a statement.

The announcement follows the UK government's commitment to providing up to 20 billion pound in funding for early deployment of carbon capture, usage and storage (CCUS) to help meet its climate commitments.