Equitas Holdings Q4 Net Profit may dip 8.1% YoY to Rs. 103.8 cr: Motilal Oswal

Apr 11, 2022 / 02:00 PM IST

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 23.5 percent Y-o-Y (up 2.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 554.1 crore, according to Motilal Oswal.

Equitas Holdings | Investor CDC Group PLC reduced stake in the company to 5.23 percent from 7.84 percent via open market sale.

Motilal Oswal has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 22) earnings estimates for the Banks sector. The brokerage house expects Equitas Holdings to report net profit at Rs.103.8 crore down 8.1% year-on-year (down 4% quarter-on-quarter).

Pre Provision Operating Profit (PPOP) is likely to fall by 6.7% Y-o-Y (up 3.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 233.2 crore.

