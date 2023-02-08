 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Engineers India not scared of recession in West, sees good growth this fiscal: CMD Vartika Shukla

Rachita Prasad & Shubhangi Mathur
Feb 08, 2023 / 02:52 PM IST

EIL’s order book as of December 2022 stood at Rs 78,656 crore, 57 percent of the company’s order book was made up of consultancy projects while the remaining were turnkey projects, according to an investor presentation made by the company on February 4.

Despite an expected slowdown in capital investments in foreign markets because of high crude prices and the recessionary environment in some major economies, Engineers India Ltd (EIL) is not significantly concerned about its order book.

EIL Chairman and Managing Director Vartika Shukla in an interview with Moneycontrol said that the company is well positioned for growth both in India and from the international market as well. “EIL is well poised to work on both of these angles, both in the conventional space as well as in the space of transition for tomorrow,” she said.

She said EIL has done the groundwork for future orders and expects a lot of projects it has bid to mature in the coming year. Edited excerpts:

The prime minister has talked about how India will be collaborating with international players to not only make energy affordable but also to move towards sustainability. EIL has been very active in the hydrocarbon space, how are you pivoting in that direction?