Engineering colleges beyond Tier 1 cities strive to make their students industry-ready

Abhishek Sahu
Apr 11, 2023 / 01:19 PM IST

Students say professors in tier 2, 3 and 4 colleges are more focused on completing the syllabus on time and there is no emphasis on the latest developments in their domain. In an effort to help their students take on their counterparts from tier-1 cities, many colleges are changing course.

Colleges have identified the loopholes and are striving to focus on students by segregating them into groups. (Illustration by Suneesh Kalarickal)

With lack of industry exposure, limited access to top-notch faculty and short supply of placement opportunities, engineering colleges beyond Tier 1 cities face many challenges. This eventually impacts students’ ability to enter the business and pursue careers.

“Tier I colleges have better infrastructure and facilities. Students are allowed to stay in the lab and work/study at their convenience and the colleges conduct talks by eminent people from the industry every month,” said a second-year engineering student at Kollam-based TKM College of Engineering.

In tier 2, 3 and 4 colleges, she said professors are more focused on completing the syllabus on time and there is no emphasis on the latest developments in their domain.

As per the All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE), which falls under the Ministry of Education, there are over 39 lakh students in India pursuing various courses in Engineering and Technology in at least 3,500 engineering colleges.