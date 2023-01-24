 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Energy storage business is going to be phenomenal, we are excited about it: JSW Energy’s Jain

We are working to have a capacity of 1,000-2,000 MW of hydroelectric power in various states in due course.

Prashant Jain, joint managing director and chief executive officer, JSW Energy

In an interaction with Moneycontrol, JSW Energy’s CEO and joint managing director Prashant Jain spoke of the company’s earnings for the December quarter, apart from throwing some light on the company’s plans to scale up its renewable energy capacity, including battery storage systems and hydroelectric power projects. He also explained the delay behind completing the acquisition of Mytrah Energy.

JSW Energy on Friday reported a 45 percent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 180 crore for the December 2022 quarter. What are the reasons for such contraction?

Look, 83 percent of our power is sold in long-term contracts. Now, in long-term contracts, all our fuel prices are passed through, and you know that coal prices hit the roof throughout the year. During the third quarter also, it was higher 37 percent year-on-year. So when you look at a contract where fuel price goes up substantially as compared to fixed costs, you will be seeing why the EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) margin is contracting. However, the company’s absolute EBITDA is perfectly fine, although the EBITDA during the quarter went down by 18 percent. Primarily, the reason was low merchant volumes. In October, power demand was negative or almost flat compared to the previous year when demand was robust. At that point of time, power prices were ruling close to Rs 20 per unit. And this year, the power prices in the December quarter were on an average Rs 4.35-4.55 kind of a range, compared to a 37 percent increase in coal prices. Because of this, there was lower merchant volume.