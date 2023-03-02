 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

El Nino could lead to rise in agri-loan NPAs, say experts

Jinit Parmar
Mar 02, 2023 / 06:54 PM IST

Since 1994, India has encountered seven instances of El Nino, which have led to lower agricultural production and higher NPAs.

El Nino, a major cause of unduly warm weather, could pose a risk to the agricultural loan portfolio of Indian banks and NBFCs.

According to experts, El Nino (or little boy, in Spanish) could lead to an abnormally-low monsoon and erratic weather conditions, which could result in lower agricultural output and stress the agri-loan portfolio.

El Nino is a natural phenomenon where the surface temperature of ocean water becomes warmer than usual, which affects the pressure conditions over the Indian Ocean and leads to a weakening of trade winds blowing from east to west. This is accompanied by lower rainfall.

Thus, the El Nino, which makes summers warmer and monsoons drier, may visit India in the coming months, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said on March 1.