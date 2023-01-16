 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
WPI inflation softens further, eases to 4.95% in December

Moneycontrol News
Jan 16, 2023 / 12:48 PM IST

This is after the retail inflation for December cooled to 5.72% giving the RBI's MPC reasons to end the current bout of rate hike cycle.

WPI inflation was driven down mainly by falling food prices.

India’s wholesale price index (WPI) inflation witnessed a sharp moderation of nearly 1% as it slipped to 4.95% in December mainly driven down by cooling food prices.

The November WPI inflation stood at 5.85%. Food price inflation softened to 0.65% in December from 2.17% in November.

“Decline in the rate of inflation in December, 2022 is primarily contributed by fall in prices of food articles, mineral oils, crude petroleum & natural gas, food products, textiles and chemicals & chemical products,” the official release said.

The month-on-month WPI inflation stood at -1.12% as compared to November.

The manufacturing inflations slowed to 3.37% in December from 3.59% in November. In the manufacturing basket of goods, food products, textiles, chemical products are some of the item that saw a decline inflation.

“Some of the groups that have witnessed decrease in prices are food products; textiles; chemicals and chemical products; basic metals; paper and paper products; motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers etc. in December, 2022 as compared to November, 2022,” the official release said.