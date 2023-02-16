 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Government cuts windfall tax on crude petroleum, diesel and ATF

Moneycontrol News
Feb 16, 2023 / 08:26 AM IST

Windfall tax on crude petroleum has been reduced to Rs 4,350 per tonne from Rs 5,050, while the special additional excise duty on ATF has been cut to Rs 1 from Rs 6 per litre

India first imposed windfall profit taxes on July 1, joining a growing number of nations that tax super normal profits of energy companies. (Representative Image)

The Centre on February 16 slashed the windfall profit tax levied on crude petroleum and reduced the special additional excise duty on diesel, ATF (Aviation Turbine Fuel), CNBC-TV18 reported.

As per the report, windfall tax on crude petroleum has been reduced to Rs 4,350 per tonne from Rs 5,050, while the special additional excise duty on ATF has been cut to Rs 1 from Rs 6 per litre. Further, the government has also  reduced special additional excise duty on diesel to Rs 3 from Rs 7.5 per litre, while petrol continues to have zero special additional excise duty, the report said.

Windfall tax is levied by governments when an industry unexpectedly earns large profits — primarily due to an unprecedented event.

The seven-month-old windfall profit tax on domestically produced crude oil and export of fuel is likely to give about Rs 25,000 crore in the current fiscal ending March 31 and the levy will continue for now as international oil prices are up again, PTI had reported earlier citing top government officials.

