Will reimpose emergency law if needed to meet power demand: Power Minister RK Singh

The Union government will not hesitate to import coal or impose section 11 of the Electricity Act, if needed, to meet the country's rising power demand, Power Minister RK Singh said on February 1 in an interaction with reporters in New Delhi.

Singh, when asked about the preparation to meet the impeding peak electricity demand this summer, said the government will ensure there are no supply disruptions this year due to coal shortage or its logistical issues.

"There is no question of there being any disruption in electricity supply. If I need to import coal, I will do so. There is not going to be any shortage of coal. If I need to blend, I will blend. I am firm on this decision. Blending has been happening since at least 2009. So, I have no hesitation at all in blending imported coal at thermal power plants," Singh said.

The minister said gratuitous load-shedding by distribution companies (discoms) will not be acceptable and will be subject to penalty in case of a complaint lodged by a consumer.

Sweta Goswami