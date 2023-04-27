 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Will not cut down on capex of Rs 10 trillion in FY24: Finance Secretary

Meghna Mittal
Apr 27, 2023 / 04:10 PM IST

“We are assuming that the entire capex will be spent. We have not decided to save money from capex,” TV Somanathan said.

TV Somanathan

India will not cut down on the budgeted capital expenditure target of Rs 10 trillion in FY24 and thus there are no cash management guidelines or quarterly spend restrictions on ministries in order to give a push to capex, a top Finance Ministry official said.

“Capex we will not cut. That’s our commitment. We have removed all controls on capex, there are no cash management guidelines, no quarterly restrictions. On capex and schemes there are no restrictions. We are doing everything possible to push capex from our side,” Finance Secretary TV Somanathan told Moneycontrol.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a 33 percent increase in capital expenditure for FY24, with a record Rs 10 trillion for infrastructure development, which is 3.3 percent of GDP.

“We are assuming that the entire capex will be spent. We have not decided to save money from capex,” he said.