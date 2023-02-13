 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Why emerging market central banks may begin rate cuts by mid-2023

Moneycontrol News
Feb 13, 2023 / 02:49 PM IST

Several emerging markets were ahead of the curve in raising interest rates after the ultra-accommodative pandemic era. Now they could be the first ones to start cutting them.

Emerging market monetary tightening cycles seem to have drawn to a close or, at least very close to doing so, months before their developed market counterparts doing the same, an economist at Capital Economics said.

“Policymakers in some EM ‘early hikers’ (such as Brazil and the Czech Republic) have pushed back against expectations for rate cuts, but it still seems likely that on balance, EMs will be easing monetary policy by the middle of the year,” Shilan Shah, Deputy Chief EM Economist, wrote in an investor note.

“The overarching message from the recent spate of EM central bank meetings is that the curtains are coming down on their tightening cycles,” he said.

Mexico’s central bank last week sprang a surprise with a larger-than-expected rate hike but could hike the rate only once more. Interest rates were left unchanged in Romania and Peru, confirming an end to their rate hike cycles. The Indian central bank raised the rates yet again but is widely expected to pause them going ahead.