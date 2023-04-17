 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Wholesale inflation drops to 1.34% in March, lowest in 29 months

Apr 17, 2023 / 12:35 PM IST

Inflation based on the Wholesale Price Index was 3.85 percent in February and 14.63 percent in March 2022, according to data from the commerce ministry

The latest WPI inflation figures comes days after data showed CPI inflation fell to a 15-month low of 5.66% in March.

India's wholesale inflation cooled further in March to 1.34 percent, according to data released on April 17 by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. The latest Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation figure is the lowest in 29 months.

WPI inflation had come in at 3.85 percent in February and 14.63 percent in March 2022.

The fall in March WPI inflation comes days after the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation said on April 12 that headline retail inflation fell to a 15-month low of 5.66 percent last month.

Like retail inflation, wholesale inflation fell sharply in March thanks to a favourble base effect. But the overall price momentum was negligible as the all-commodity index of the WPI was unchanged in March from February.