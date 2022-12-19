 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
We have significant dry powder left for more acquisitions after L&T IDPL buy: Edelweiss Alternatives infra funds head 

Rachita Prasad
Dec 19, 2022 / 03:19 PM IST

No negative list for investments within infrastructure space other than other coal-fired and gas-fired projects, says Subahoo Chordia. 

Subahoo Chordia, Head- Infrastructure Funds, Edelweiss Alternatives.

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd arm Edelweiss Alternatives backed platform, Infrastructure Yield Plus, announced its biggest deal so far on December 17 by signing a pact with engineering major Larsen & Toubro Ltd and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board to acquire a 100 percent stake in L&T Infrastructure Development Projects Ltd (L&T IDPL) for an enterprise value of around Rs 6,000 crore.

Subahoo Chordia, Head- Infrastructure Funds, Edelweiss Alternatives, who worked closely on the deal, spoke to Moneycontrol’s Rachita Prasad about the rationale behind this deal and growth ambitions. He said that Edelweiss Alternatives has raised over Rs 11,000 crore since April this year and has an appetite for more acquisitions. While the platform will focus on energy and roads, it is also exploring diversification into new segments. Edited excerpts of the interview:

What does the acquisition of L&T IDPL mean to your investment strategy?

Our investment strategy is to buy quality operating assets, which are already generating cash flow. L&T IDPL platform comprises good quality assets, which have been built and developed by L&T. These assets have an average operating history of around 11 years with an average residual concession period of 14 years and have been cash-flow generating. Post confirmatory diligence and assessment of our targeted returns based on discounted cash flows, we felt this was a right fit and in line with our strategy. Apart from the assets, this platform also has an experienced team that we felt would augment our capabilities. Earlier, we had acquired a large portfolio of energy assets from Engie Group (of France). The acquisition of this portfolio of highways will help us both to diversify and scale up our asset mix across energy and highways.

How did you come to the valuation and what is the return on investment (RoI) target? 

We are a cash flow-based investor and valuation or returns on investment were derived on the basis of discounted cash flows. We will not be able to disclose the returns we are making on this transaction. The deal is at an enterprise value of around Rs 6,000 crore, and given the kind of revenue and EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) this portfolio generates, which is well known in the market, there are comparable transactions in the market for people to correlate.