US banking crisis unlikely to affect India’s public sector banks: Rajiv Kumar

The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank is unlikely to impact the Indian banking sector as Indian banks have high capital adequacy and a very large share of assets under management, former NITI Aayog vice chairman Rajiv Kumar said.

“The last 2008 crisis didn’t affect the Indian banking sector. The same scenario will play out now. All large banks in India have 14-16 capital adequacy ratio which gives them the resilience to bear with this (US bank crisis),” Kumar said at Moneycontrol Policy Next.

Silicon Valley Bank, which was a key funding source of startups in the US, collapsed on March 10. This was followed by the failure of Signature Bank on March 12. The 2007–2008 was a severe worldwide financial economic crisis that occurred in the early 21st century.

Also Read: How many banks are at risk of failure in the US?

Meghna Mittal