 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Torrent Gas slashes CNG price up to Rs 8.25 per kg, PNG by Rs 5

PTI
Apr 08, 2023 / 06:36 PM IST

Torrent Gas has licences to operate city gas networks retailing CNG to automobiles and piped natural gas, called PNG, to household kitchens in 34 districts across the country, including in Chennai and Jaipur.

This will make CNG up to 47 per cent cheaper when compared to petrol and 31 per cent cheaper when compared to diesel.

Torrent Gas on Saturday said it has cut CNG prices by up to Rs 8.25 per kg and piped cooking gas prices by up to Rs 5 following the government move to reduce input natural gas prices.

Torrent Gas has licences to operate city gas networks retailing CNG to automobiles and piped natural gas, called PNG, to household kitchens in 34 districts across the country, including in Chennai and Jaipur.

In a statement, the firm said it is effecting ”a significant reduction of between Rs 4 per standard cubic meter to Rs 5 per SCM in the price of domestic PNG and between Rs 6 per kg to Rs 8.25 per kg in the retail price of CNG in its areas of operation across the country effective from today evening”.

This will make CNG up to 47 per cent cheaper when compared to petrol and 31 per cent cheaper when compared to diesel. Similarly, domestic PNG will now be up to 28 per cent cheaper when compared to domestic LPG. On Friday, the government revised the pricing of natural gas and imposed a cap or ceiling of USD 6.5 per million British thermal unit.