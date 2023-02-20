 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sugar output up nearly 3% at 23 million tonne so far this marketing year: ISMA

PTI
Feb 20, 2023 / 03:54 PM IST

Sugar production in India, a major producer of the sweetener in the world, stood at 22.22 million tonne in the same period of the previous marketing year.

The country's sugar production rose 2.8 per cent to 22.84 million tonne till February 15 of the ongoing marketing year, according to industry body ISMA.

Sugar marketing year runs from October to September.

According to the Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA), around 505 mills were in operation in the period under review as against 522 mills earlier.