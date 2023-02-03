 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India's services PMI loses some momentum, eases to 57.2 in January

Moneycontrol News
Feb 03, 2023 / 12:07 PM IST

India's services sector expanded again in January, although the sector's Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 57.2 from 58.5 in December, according to data released by S&P Global on February 3.

At 57.2, the services PMI is above the key level of 50 that separates expansion in activity from a contraction for the eighteenth month in a row.

The services PMI data comes a couple of days after the manufacturing PMI declined to a three-month low of 55.4 in January from December's 26-month high of 57.8.

As a result, the composite PMI - which is a combination of the manufacturing and services indices - declined to 57.5 from 59.4 in December.