RBI's surveys paint optimistic picture of Indian economy's future

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) decision to retain the repo rate at 6.5 percent on April 6 caught almost everyone off-guard. The central bank, though, has insisted that it is merely a pause and not a policy pivot.

As such, the repo rate could be increased again in future meetings, although economists think the hiking cycle has ended.

Whatever current expectations, the Monetary Policy Committee will take cues from incoming data on inflation and growth. The problem with data, however, is that it is published with a delay of 1-2 months. Considering monetary policy must be forward-looking, the image in the rear-view mirror should not be the sole driver. This makes the RBI's surveys, where people and firms express their expectations for the future, a key input for policy making.

On April 6, the RBI released the results of its forward-looking surveys. Here, Moneycontrol takes a look at what they are saying about households, services, and the manufacturing sector, among other areas.

Siddharth Upasani is a Special Correspondent at Moneycontrol. He has been covering the Indian economy, economic data, and monetary and fiscal policies for nine years. He tweets at @SiddharthUbiWan. Contact: siddharth.upasani@nw18.com