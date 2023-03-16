 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
RBI may go for another rate hike in April MPC meet: PM-EAC members

Meghna Mittal
Mar 16, 2023 / 02:11 PM IST

Inflation in India is uncomfortably sticky. As of now it will be a closed call for RBI in its next MPC meet. It will be prudent to do one more rate hike for RBI. India should not prematurely stop rate hike and be surprised later.

The central bank's commentary has a hawkish undertone and suggests that more interest rate hikes cannot be ruled out.

As India’s headline inflation continues to be sticky at around 6 percent and the central bank also keeping its eye on the rupee stability along with uncertainty in the US markets and Fed impending decision, the RBI is likely to for one more rate hike in its next monetary policy committee meeting in April, members of the Economic Advisory Council (EAC) to the Prime Minister said.

“Underlining the fact that inflation in India is uncomfortably sticky. We have had sticky core inflation at around 6% for a long time. We still are to understand why core inflation is sticky. As of now it will be a closed call for RBI in its next MPC meet. It will be prudent to do one more rate hike for RBI. India should not prematurely stop (rate hike) and be surprised later,” EAC -PM part-time member Sajjid Z Chinoy said at a Crisil’s India outlook seminar on ‘Rider in the storm.’

In the tenuous global environment, India should not need to prematurely loosen the fiscal or monetary policy but preserve macroeconomic stability in 2023, he said.

India should not be alarmed by slowdown in growth if any due to mild recession later this year but instead aim at integration into global supply chains.