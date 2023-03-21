 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

RBI Bulletin: Optimistic about India 'whatever the odds', FY24 GDP growth could be 7%

Siddharth Upasani
Mar 21, 2023 / 06:44 PM IST

The central bank's staff see the possibility of the Indian economy growing by 7 percent again in 2023-24 - an astounding 60 basis points higher than the RBI's official forecast

The RBI's staff made the comments in their monthly State of the Economy article.

Members of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) are optimistic about the outlook for the Indian economy "whatever the odds" and expect it to maintain the pace it has exhibited in 2022-23.

"...unlike the global economy, India would not slow down – it would maintain the pace of expansion achieved in 2022-23," RBI staff wrote in their regular State of the Economy article, published on March 21 in the central bank's monthly bulletin.

"We remain optimistic about India, whatever the odds," the article added.

The views expressed in the article, which counts Deputy Governor Michael Patra among its co-authors, do not represent the views of the RBI.