Post-budget RBI Board Meeting Highlights: New tax regime leaves more money in people's hands, says FM

Post-budget RBI Board Meeting Highlights: The RBI's central board of directors met for its customary post-Budget meeting on February 11. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das held a press conference after the conclusion of the meeting.

Das said that real interest rates have just come into positive territory and persistence of negative real rates can create risks which must be avoided. The RBI's rate hikes are part of the process of maintaining price stability. It is up to banks to decided their rates, he added.

FM Sitharaman highlighted that the new income tax regime has effectively left more money in the hands of the people, so it is up to the person to decide what to do with their money, to save or spend.