One year of Russia-Ukraine war: How India’s energy story changed

Amritha Pillay
Feb 21, 2023 / 01:18 PM IST

As the new geopolitical situation emerged, India responded with increased sourcing from Russia, a windfall gains tax and energy security diplomacy.

Indian refiners typically buy Russian crude from traders at a price that includes delivery to India.(Representative image)

Russia invaded Ukraine in the last week of February 2022. In the year since, geopolitical tension has led to volatility in crude oil prices, new energy supply dynamics, increased focus on energy security, and a windfall for some. Here are the top takeaways on what the invasion meant for India’s energy story.

Russia now India’s top crude oil supplier

After the US imposed sanctions on Russia, the country’s crude oil was made available to countries including India at discounted prices. This price advantage made Russia the new favourite in India’s crude oil import basket.

Shortly after the war broke out, the oil ministry informed parliament that less than half a percent of India’s crude oil imports came from Russia. However, this changed dramatically, with Russia becoming the top source of crude oil to India in October, surpassing Saudi Arabia and Iraq, according to Vortexa, an energy intelligence firm.