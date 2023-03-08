 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Steps towards gender equality taken in 2022 lowest since start of the century: World Bank

Sreedev Krishnakumar
Mar 08, 2023 / 02:21 PM IST

At the current pace, it will take at least 50 years to close the legal gender gap when it comes to economic participation, shows data.

As many as 2.4 billion women of working age around the world live in countries that do not grant them the same rights as men.

Only 34 gender-related legal reforms across 18 economies were recorded in 2022 worldwide. This is the lowest number in a year since 2001, according to a recent report published by the World Bank.

Meanwhile, the World Bank’s Women, Business and the Law (WBL) index, which is based on assessing laws affecting women’s economic participation across the world, saw a marginal increase of half a point to reach an overall global score of 77.1 in its 2023 edition. “Most reforms focused on increasing paid leave for parents and fathers, removing restrictions on women’s work, and mandating equal pay,” said the report.

Globally, women enjoy only 77 percent of the legal rights that men do, the study said. Moreover, as many as 2.4 billion women of working age around the world live in countries that do not grant them the same rights as men.


India retained its overall score of 74.4, which it has held since 2021. However, the country’s score puts it behind several lesser-developed economies such as Zimbabwe, Congo, Ghana and Nepal. While India got a perfect score when it comes to its laws and regulations related to workplace, mobility and marriage, the country scored a mere 25 points out of 100 for laws related to pay.

Reform fatigue