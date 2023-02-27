KV Kamath on inflation and growth: A look at 10 key points

Veteran banker KV Kamath expressed concerns over inflation measurement and prospects of growth getting hit due to higher interest rates.

"We need to understand, are we measuring it (inflation) right?.. One would need to look at CPI and other indicators, with more focus to understand in detail," he told CNBC-TV18 in an exclusive interaction.

On the Adani issue, Kamath refrained from any direct comment but said that based on his long banking experience, one group doesn't carve out the history of this nation.

Here are 10 takeaways from KV Kamath's interview:

1. Five years from now, incremental economic contribution from digital will be around 20-25 percent. 2. There is no crisis of confidence in India. No single group carves out the destiny of the nation.

3. Economic progress will happen via digital platforms. 4. India's infrastructure growth is expected to pick up. Wrong to say the private sector is not involved in infrastructure. 5. Right time to rethink the connection between interest rates and inflation by breaking down the components and inflation and what medicine is required. 6. Have complete confidence in the steps taken by the government and RBI. 7. CPI data needs to be looked at with more focus on details. 8. India is in a sweet spot and the domestic growth story won't get derailed as demand for infrastructure like ports, and rail networks will keep the economic growth momentum intact. 9. Don't want to end up in a situation where interest rates are raised putting the economic engine, which is now finetuned, out of gear. 10. RBI and the government have managed the situation well in the last two years.

