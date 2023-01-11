 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Modest expectations from India-US Trade Policy Forum meeting: Experts

PTI
Jan 11, 2023 / 09:03 AM IST

Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, who is in the US on an official visit, held a series of meetings with the CEOs of investment and financial giants in New York on Monday.

Representative image

The crucial India-US Trade Policy Forum meeting here is unlikely to make much progress, given the sharp differences, but would hopefully ignite trade talks between the world's two largest democracies, according to eminent trade experts.

Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, who is in the US on an official visit, held a series of meetings with the CEOs of investment and financial giants in New York on Monday.

He will attend the 13th Trade Policy Forum (TPF) meeting being hosted by US Trade Representative Katherine Tai in Washington on January 11. Goyal will also hold a bilateral meeting with Tai.

TPF is a platform for continuous engagement between the two countries in the area of trade and to further bilateral trade and investment relations. The 12th TPF Ministerial was held in New Delhi on November 23, last year after a gap of four years. There was no TPF in 2022.

"There will be some glossing over of serious bilateral trade problems, positive language on the architecture of TPF discussions across goods and services, and repackaging of specific areas of the agenda, such as labour, environment, and good regulatory practices, as part of a new working group on 'resilient trade'," said Mark Linscott, the former assistant US trade representative (USTR) for South and Central Asian Affairs.

But it will be difficult to avoid the conclusion that the current approach on bilateral trade is not working, noted Linscott. Established in 2005, the Trade Policy Forum is the leading bilateral mechanism to discuss trade-related matters.