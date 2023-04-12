 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

MC exclusive | Inequality fell because incomes declined: Arvind Panagariya

Apr 12, 2023 / 05:09 PM IST

In his latest paper, Arvind Panagariya, Professor of Economics, Columbia University, and former VC, Niti Aayog, dispels claims of a large rise in poverty in rural and urban India post the Covid-19 pandemic.

Arvind Panagariya

In his latest paper, Arvind Panagariya, Professor of Economics, Columbia University, and former VC of Niti Aayog, dispels claims of a large rise in poverty in rural and urban India post the Covid-19 pandemic. In the paper, Panagariya states that poverty fell every quarter from July–September 2020. In an exclusive conversation with Moneycontrol’s Shweta Punj, he says that studies claiming a rise in poverty and inequality are flawed. Edited Excerpts.

Startling revelations coming out in your paper, which run completely contrary to a lot of studies and research that has been coming up in the past three years. We’ve had Oxfam, we’ve had Azim Premji University saying that India is more unequal now. Wealth is very unequally distributed. However, you are saying something different. What exactly are your findings?

Okay. So, let me say that this paper about which we are having the current discussion is related to two years before Covid-19 and two years during Covid. So, 2017-18 to 2020-21. Also, I should clarify that this is the survey year. The survey year starts on July 1 and ends on June 30. So, it’s off by a quarter with respect to the fiscal year. What we find on rural poverty is that during that single quarter when the lockdown was very strict, April to June 2020, rural poverty during that quarter did actually rise. But then it resumed declining and it continued to decline in the subsequent four quarters for which we have the data.

So, for the entire 2021, even when you look by quarter, poverty, rural poverty is declining relative to the same quarter the year earlier. Urban poverty, on the other hand, does rise for a little longer. It rises first in that same quarter, April to June 2020. And then it continues to rise in the subsequent three quarters on a year-on-year basis. But then in the last quarter, for which we have the data, which is April to June 2021, even urban poverty declines relative to the same quarter a year earlier. On an annual basis, actually, you only see urban poverty rise in the year 2021. But overall poverty, national level poverty, continues to fall in both 2019-20 and 2020-21. You see inequality declining. What that is representing largely is that incomes fall a lot more at the top end of the distribution. They’re not at the bottom end of the distribution.