Leading MFI VFS Capital plans to raise Rs 1,500 crore in FY'24 to support growth plans

PTI
Mar 04, 2023 / 01:36 PM IST

Leading microfinance institution VFS Capital is looking to raise around Rs 1,500 crore in the 2023-24 fiscal to support its growth and expansion plans, a top company official said.

The Kolkata-headquartered NBFC-MFI raised around Rs 800 crore in the current financial year ending this month, he said.

"Our focus has been on loan book growth and expansion of branches. We are planning to raise around Rs 1,500 crore in the next fiscal," VFS Capital MD and CEO Kuldip Maity said.

Since MFIs in India, unlike Bangladesh, are not allowed to raise deposits, borrowing costs are high, he said.