KV Kamath: Don’t think any single group can carve future of this nation

Veteran banker and former ICICI Bank chief KV Kamath on February 27 said he does not see any loss of confidence in India due to a crisis in a single group. “No single group can carve the future of India,” Kamath told CNBC-TV18.

The veteran banker also said he has complete confidence in the steps taken by the government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). “We should not end up in a situation where the economic growth engine is out of gear and where rates increase too much,” the veteran banker said.

On inflation and growth

Kamath highlighted that he was disturbed about the unavailability of reliable inflation data in India and said he was concerned about the reliability of available inflation data. “We need to understand, are we measuring inflation right? One would need to look at CPI and other indicators, with more focus to understand in detail,” the veteran banker highlighted.

Moneycontrol News