 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Kashmir sees rise in saffron production; 2020 record of 13 MT likely to be broken

Irfan Amin Malik
Nov 18, 2022 / 03:17 PM IST

Farmers say production this year is roughly 25-30 percent higher than the previous years. Though the state agriculture department is yet to calculate the exact numbers, they say production is expected to break the 2020 record of 13 MT. Saffron flowers are currently sold at Rs 1.5 lakh- Rs 2.5 lakh per kg.

Image Credit: Irfan Amin Malik

Saffron farmers in Kashmir are a happier lot now. For the first time in the last eight years, saffron production in Kashmir has increased.

In fact, if saffron farmers in Kashmir smile, that means over 16,000 families are happy. According to the 2011 census, approximately 16,000 families, including 11,000 women, in Kashmir valley are associated with saffron cultivation.

n 2020, Kashmir set a record when saffron production crossed 13 metric tonnes in 10 years. Though the state agriculture department is yet to calculate the exact numbers, this year, production is expected to break that record. Farmers say production this year is roughly 25-30 percent higher than the previous years.

Also Read: How timely rainfall, GI tag have lifted saffron production in Kashmir to two-decade high

Saffron flowers are one of the world’s most expensive spices and they are currently sold at Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 2.5 lakh per kg.

“By Allah’s grace, the weather has been favourable this year due to which we are seeing bumper crops. Right now, the harvest season is at its peak and everyone is excited to collect the crop and sell,” said Abbas Ali Reshi, a saffron farmer from the Lethpora area of Pampore.