January inflation shocker sparks fears of another RBI rate hike in April

Siddharth Upasani
Feb 14, 2023 / 09:27 AM IST

India's headline inflation rate jumped by a massive 80 basis points last month — far more than economists had predicted

The RBI's Monetary Policy Committee is scheduled to detail its next interest rate decision on April 6.

India’s headline retail inflation surged far more than expected in January. And economists are now bracing for another interest rate hike from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in April.

Data released on February 13 by the statistics ministry showed Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation jumped 80 basis points to a three-month high of 6.52 percent last month.

This was well above consensus expectations of 6.1 percent, with the highest estimate being 6.31 percent.

One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.