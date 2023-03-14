 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jammu & Kashmir FY24 budget focusses on doubling GDP within 5 years

Moneycontrol News
Mar 14, 2023 / 12:37 PM IST

35 percent of the earmarked budget shall be spent on development and infrastructure projects

The budget for the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir for the financial year 2023-24 proposes to double the gross domestic product within five years with focus on good governance and strengthening grass-root democracy.

“The budget 2023-24 for Jammu and Kashmir shall again cross Rs 1 lakh crore mark, an indicator of our commitment to make Jammu and Kashmir a model of development. The total budget estimates for the fiscal is Rs 1,18,500 crore, of which developmental expenditure is of the order of Rs 41,491 crore,” the budget document noted.

The budget was tabled in Indian parliament’s lower house on March 13.

Of the receipts of Rs 1,18,500 crore estimated for 2023-24, Rs 1,06,061 crore are revenue receipts, Rs 12,439 crore are capital receipts and Rs 30,000 crore are ways and means advances.