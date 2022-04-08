Herd Immunity Tracker: New variant not a concern as of now

Just when it seemed that India has put the Covid curse behind, a new strain – XE variant – is triggering some anxiety. Though there were media reports that the country has reported the first case of the new variant, it was later refuted by official sources. How worrying is the new variant? The XE variant is the mutation of the BA.1 and the BA.2 Omicron strains. It is also called the stealth variant because it may remain undetected. This variant is...