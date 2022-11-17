 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Interview | India's exports won’t rebound before mid-2023: ECRI's Lakshman Achuthan

Siddharth Upasani
Nov 17, 2022 / 11:39 AM IST

The hit to India's growth from weak global demand should not be underestimated, the co-founder of New York-based Economic Cycle Research Institute warns

Lakshman Achuthan, co-founder, Economic Cycle Research Institute

A rebound in India's exports will not emerge before the middle of 2023 given the weakness in global demand, says Lakshman Achuthan, co-founder of the New York-based Economic Cycle Research Institute (ECRI).

"Not in the coming months, certainly not before mid-2023," Achuthan said when asked when exports may experience a revival.

"But it's just too soon to tell because our leading indexes don't yet see any light at the end of the global recession tunnel," Achuthan told Moneycontrol via e-mail last week.

The global environment has become increasingly challenging in recent months, with monetary policy being tightened in a synchronised manner around the world to fight multi-decade-high inflation.

In October, the International Monetary Fund's top economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas warned that "the worst is yet to come and, for many people, 2023 will feel like a recession".

Meanwhile, Indian authorities have maintained that while India is not immune to global spillovers, the economy is seen as being resilient. Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das said earlier this month that the growth momentum is "steadily improving".