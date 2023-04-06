 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Inflation seen easing in March on softening food price rises: Poll

Reuters
Apr 06, 2023 / 10:41 PM IST

Food inflation, which accounts for nearly half of the overall consumer price basket, is expected to have moderated due to falling vegetable prices, offset in part by surging cereal prices. (Representative Image)

India's consumer inflation likely eased in March to 5.80% thanks to softer food price rises, dipping below the Reserve Bank of India's upper tolerance limit for the first time this year, a Reuters poll of economists found.

The data is due at 1200 GMT on April 12, less than a week after the RBI surprised markets and analysts by holding its key interest rate steady at 6.50% when most expected a 25 basis point rise.

Food inflation, which accounts for nearly half of the overall consumer price basket, is expected to have moderated due to falling vegetable prices, offset in part by surging cereal prices.

Inflation as measured by the annual change in the consumer price index (CPI) was forecast to have fallen to 5.80% in March from 6.44% in February, according to the median view from the April 3-6 Reuters poll of 39 economists.