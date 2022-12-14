 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India should be able to meet fiscal deficit target for this FY; inflation is easing, FM Sitharaman says

Mrigank Dhaniwala
Dec 14, 2022 / 04:15 PM IST

The government aims to lower fiscal deficit to 6.4 percent of gross domestic product this fiscal year, in line with its fiscal consolidation commitment

Finance Minister NIrmala Sitharaman | Illustration: Moneycontrol

India should be able to meet its budgeted fiscal deficit target for the current financial year, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on December 14.

“The current situation very clearly gives me that kind of a feeling that we will be able to comply with what we have said in the budget,” she said in Lok Sabha during her response to a discussion on supplementary demand for grants, which were passed after voting.

The government aims to lower fiscal deficit to 6.4 percent of gross domestic product this fiscal year, in line with its fiscal consolidation commitment, Sitharaman said.

Revenue buoyancy gives more space to the government, she added.

Citing the latest inflation prints for November, Sitharman said that retail inflation has come back within the Reserve Bank of India’s tolerance band while wholesale price inflation has eased to a 21-month low.

The finance minister is due to present the budget for 2023-2024 on February 1 amid expectations that the Centre may keep pressing hard on the capex pedal.