India needs to be vigilant against several potential risks: FinMin Report

PTI
Apr 25, 2023 / 12:56 PM IST

Although the 6.5 per cent growth projection for the current fiscal is in line with the estimates of the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank (ADB), there are factors which could affect the favourable combination of growth and inflation outcomes currently estimated, said the March edition of the Finance Ministry's Monthly Economic Review.

Sounding a note of caution, the finance ministry's monthly economic review on Tuesday said India needs to be vigilant against potential risks of lower agriculture output, elevated prices and geopolitical developments.

"It is important... to be vigilant against potential risks such as El Nino conditions creating drought conditions and lowering agricultural output and elevating prices, geopolitical developments and global financial stability," the review said.

All these three could affect the favourable combination of growth and inflation outcomes currently anticipated, it said.