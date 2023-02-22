 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

India must have contingency plan in place as El Niño threat looms: Experts

Meghna Mittal
Feb 22, 2023 / 11:11 AM IST

NITI Aayog believes Indian agriculture is quite resilient now to such shocks and the share of the crop which is affected by rainfall is declining steadily

 

The first estimate of the impact of El Niño on India’s monsoon is expected by April and much will depend on its timing. India should, however, be ready with a contingency plan to minimise the threat to its farm sector, experts suggested.

El Niño, which occurs every three to six years, is a phenomenon of abnormal heating up of the ocean surface that trigger a change in wind patterns and, in turn, impact weather across the world. The US government's National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has indicated the possibility of El Niño conditions developing this year.

“There is a good possibility for formation of El Niño during monsoon this year. Not only El Niño but Indian Ocean Dipole and how many other systems will form will determine the rainfall," former India Meteorological Department scientist DS Pai told Moneycontrol.