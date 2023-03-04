 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Heavy Duty: India is getting fatter and there are economic costs

Sreedev Krishnakumar
Mar 04, 2023 / 07:53 AM IST

According to a recent report, more than half the world’s population could be overweight or obese by 2035. The economic impact of this could be as high as $4.32 trillion.

As much as 1.5 billion adults and nearly 400 million children are expected to be living with obesity in 12 years

As obesity is getting more prevalent, its economic cost is rising. The total impact of the overweight and the obese on the Indian economy could go high as $129.33 billion by 2035, per a recent report published by the World Obesity Federation.

According to the report, called the World Obesity Atlas, obesity in the country is expected to increase by 5.2 percent annually (on average) by 2035. Among children, the annual increase is expected to be even higher, at 9.1 percent during the period.

The report uses the WHO definition of obesity — a body mass index (BMI) of 30 and above, while a BMI between 25-30 is considered overweight. The economic impact has been calculated by taking into account the healthcare costs of treating obesity and its consequences, and the impact of high BMI on economic productivity, with high BMI contributing to absenteeism, reduced productivity, and premature retirement or death.

“The increasingly sedentary lifestyle where everything is available at your fingerprints is the major reason for the increase in obesity. Even workplaces are pretty sedentary now with increased automation,” said Deepalekha Banerjee, a Bangalore-based nutritionist.