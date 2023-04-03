 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India Inc's key credit ratio moderated sharply in second half of FY23: Crisil Ratings

PTI
Apr 03, 2023 / 02:32 PM IST

The Crisil credit ratio, or the number of upgrades to downgrades, moderated to 2.19 times for the October 2022-March 2023 period, as against 5.52 times in the first half of FY23.

India Inc's key credit ratios moderated sharply in the second half of FY23 on expected lines and are likely to go down further, Crisil Ratings said on Monday, maintaining that upgrades will continue to outpace downgrades.

There were 460 companies whose debt got upgraded, as against 210 which saw a downgrade.

Looked at from the outstanding debt perspective, the agency which rates 7,000 entities said the ratio moderated to 2.47 times, as against 7 times in the first half of the fiscal.