India Energy Week ideal to take decisive steps in ever-evolving energy scenario: Puri

Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri said on December 23 that India Energy Week (IEW) is going to be an ideal platform for policymakers, business leaders, researchers, and entrepreneurs to contemplate, deliberate and take decisive steps to navigate the ever-evolving energy scenarios.

“India is undertaking an ambitious journey of the energy transition to achieve its net-zero target by 2070. However, for the transition to be enduring and stable it is imperative that the accessibility and affordability aspects of energy remain intact,” Puri said at an event.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas organised a dance event on December 23 with the aim to charge electric vehicles with renewable energy generated through dance.

“Today’s event is an example of the synergetic relation between humans and their environment where renewable energy generated through a simple activity like 'dance' will be used to charge electric vehicles,” said Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri at the event—Dance to Decarbonise.

The key idea behind this unique event is to build engagement around sustainability by leveraging dance and music, Puri added.

The ministry said the event is a run-up to the India Energy Week (IEW) which will be held in Bangalore in February 2023.

India Energy Week 2023, which will be held from 6-8 February, is expected to feature more than 30 energy Ministers, 50+ CEOs of global companies, and 30,000+ attendance.

