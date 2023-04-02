 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India emerging as a services export giant - not just software!

Latha Venkatesh
Apr 02, 2023 / 07:30 PM IST

India with its waves of engineering and accountancy graduates each year may be able to provide these services to ageing US and European countries for the foreseeable future.

India’s services exports are up 30 percent for April- February and up a whopping 37 percent for February alone. (Representative image)

India's April-February goods exports are up just 7.5 percent while exports in February alone are down 9 percent (YoY). But India’s services exports are up 30 percent for April- February and up a whopping 37 percent for February alone. A study of the data over the past 3 years shows some interesting trends:

1.Slowdown fears and fall in global trade are leading to a fall in goods exports, but it appears to be having the opposite effect on India’'s services exports, probably due to the acceptance of remote working.

2.Withing services exports, software remains the king accounting for 45 percent of the exports

3. However, a fast growing category is business services which accounts for 25 percent of the total services exports. This includes accounting, audit, R&D, quality assurance, after-sales service centres, i.e., many services other than software.