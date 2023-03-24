 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India current account deficit likely narrowed to 2.7% of GDP in Q4: Poll

Edited by : Reuters
Mar 24, 2023 / 09:03 AM IST

The median forecast of 22 economists polled March 16-23 showed a current account deficit of $23.0 billion in October-December 2022, or 2.7% of gross domestic product (GDP). Forecasts ranged from $15.0-$28.0 billion, or 2.0%-3.2% of GDP.

India's current account deficit is likely to have improved in the final quarter of 2022 from a nine-year high in July-September as the goods trade gap moderated and net services exports rose, a Reuters poll found.

In July-September, the gap was $36.4 billion. As a percentage of GDP, at 4.4% it was the highest since mid-2013.

More than half of the expected narrowing is due to a reduction in the goods trade deficit, suggesting weakening domestic demand in Asia's third-largest economy.