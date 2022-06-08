Cabinet approves higher minimum support prices for 2022-23 kharif season

India’s cabinet on June 8 approved a hike in minimum support prices for 17 crops for the 2022-23 kharif marketing season, Anurag Singh Thakur, the minister for information said.

The approved rates are in line with the principle of fixing the MSPs at a level of at least 1.5 times of the all India weighted average cost of production, an official said.

MSP refers to state-set price at which government agencies procure select crops from farmers to shield them from price volatilities.

The issue of 5G spectrum pricing was not taken up in the cabinet meeting today, minister Thakur said.

Crop Increase in MSP (Rs/quintal) MSP 2022-23 (Rs/quintal) Paddy (common) 100 2040 Paddy (grade A) 100 2060 Jowar (hybrid) 232 2970 Jowar (Maladandi) 232 2990 Bajra 100 2350 Ragi 201 3578 Tur 300 6600 Moong 480 7755 Urad 300 6600 Groundnut 300 5850 Sunflower seed 385 6400 Soyabean (yellow) 350 4300 Sesamum 523 7830 Nigerseed 357 7287 Maize 92 1962 Cotton (medium staple) 354 6080 Cotton (long staple) 355 6380