Cabinet approves higher minimum support prices for 2022-23 kharif season

Moneycontrol News
Jun 08, 2022 / 05:19 PM IST

The issue of 5G spectrum pricing was not taken up in the cabinet meeting today, minister said.

Representative image.

India’s cabinet on June 8 approved a hike in minimum support prices for 17 crops for the 2022-23 kharif marketing season, Anurag Singh Thakur, the minister for information said.

The approved rates are in line with the principle of fixing the MSPs at a level of at least 1.5 times of the all India weighted average cost of production, an official said.

MSP refers to state-set price at which government agencies procure select crops from farmers to shield them from price volatilities.

The issue of 5G spectrum pricing was not taken up in the cabinet meeting today, minister Thakur said.

Crop Increase in MSP (Rs/quintal) MSP 2022-23 (Rs/quintal)
Paddy (common) 100 2040
Paddy (grade A) 100 2060
Jowar (hybrid) 232 2970
Jowar (Maladandi) 232 2990
Bajra 100 2350
Ragi 201 3578
Tur 300 6600
Moong 480 7755
Urad 300 6600
Groundnut 300 5850
Sunflower seed 385 6400
Soyabean (yellow) 350 4300
Sesamum 523 7830
Nigerseed 357 7287
Maize 92 1962
Cotton (medium staple) 354 6080
Cotton (long staple) 355 6380

 

Moneycontrol News
first published: Jun 8, 2022 04:24 pm
